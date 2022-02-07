Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 74.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 65.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.