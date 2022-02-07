Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 41,848 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 679.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,848 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $357.21. The stock had a trading volume of 60,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $373.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.