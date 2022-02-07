Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 158,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,650. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

