Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,296 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $206,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $449.74. 376,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

