Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Cap Tops $1.31 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.31 million and $64,060.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.61 or 0.07112147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,801.29 or 0.99539830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.