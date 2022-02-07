Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.41. 1,507,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,532. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

