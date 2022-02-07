Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.41. 1,507,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

