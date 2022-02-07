Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

LEG traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

