LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 215,417 shares.The stock last traded at $117.42 and had previously closed at $125.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LendingTree by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,355,000 after buying an additional 22,132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

