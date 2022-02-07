LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 215,417 shares.The stock last traded at $117.42 and had previously closed at $125.20.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.22.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.04.
LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
