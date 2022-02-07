Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $19.53. 2,843,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,239. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

