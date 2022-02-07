Lethean Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $869.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 35% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $869.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,300.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.84 or 0.07171072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.00314155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.00768481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011258 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00074723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00413376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00230676 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

