Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,278 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $519.77 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

