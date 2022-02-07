Leuthold Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $110.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

