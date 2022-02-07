Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $48.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

