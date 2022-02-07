Leuthold Group LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 accounts for about 1.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 3.79% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

