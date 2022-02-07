Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SON opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

