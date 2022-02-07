Leuthold Group LLC Purchases Shares of 112,913 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

