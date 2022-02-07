LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 185.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,879 shares during the period. LHC Group comprises 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of LHC Group worth $24,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LHC Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,904. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.