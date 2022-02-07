LHT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $114,670.20 and $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000077 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

