Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 1,500 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $18,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

