Lightning (LIGHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $210,161.00

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $10.91 million and $210,161.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00110388 BTC.

Lightning Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

