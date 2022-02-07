Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSPD. CIBC lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

LSPD stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $30.94. 1,218,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,765. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

