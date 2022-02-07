Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $50.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. 1,218,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,765. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 69,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

