LikeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $25.84 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $25.84 million and $80,029.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00110246 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,085,157 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.