Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$95.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNR. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Linamar stock traded down C$0.54 on Monday, reaching C$68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 73,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,031. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$63.44 and a 1 year high of C$91.98. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.17.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 7.1999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total value of C$168,420.68. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

