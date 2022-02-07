Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Albar Capital Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Albar Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,327 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 8.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $145,735,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 116.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,052 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $297.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.49. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.