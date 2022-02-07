LINK Tops 1-Day Volume of $751,892.00 (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. LINK has a total market cap of $867.54 million and $751,892.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINK has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $145.18 or 0.00327605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

