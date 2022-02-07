LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $1,597.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000882 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.