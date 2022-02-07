Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00007415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $51.46 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.39 or 0.07162421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.04 or 0.99868949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,023,135 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

