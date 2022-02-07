Lisk Market Capitalization Reaches $246.61 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $246.61 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00025156 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00016906 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001250 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001428 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.