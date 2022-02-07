Litecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.19 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $138.30 or 0.00313916 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $9.62 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,589,882 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

