Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 147,433 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 176,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $254.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,091. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.