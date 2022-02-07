LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s 10th Largest Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450,030 shares during the period. LivePerson accounts for about 2.3% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 2.94% of LivePerson worth $122,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in LivePerson by 17.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

