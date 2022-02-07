LNZ Capital LP Makes New $13.29 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,294,000. Exelon accounts for 19.2% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Exelon stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.