LNZ Capital LP Sells 100,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LNZ Capital LP trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 5.9% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

