loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Acquires $3,677,557.52 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $910,318.56.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

