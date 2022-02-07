loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Acquires $910,318.56 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 242,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $910,318.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 3,254,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

