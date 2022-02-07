LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $870,872.62 and approximately $3,387.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00337224 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006870 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.77 or 0.01154970 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

