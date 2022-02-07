Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings of $6.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.15 and the highest is $6.49. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $27.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $28.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.19 to $28.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,904. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

