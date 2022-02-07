Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,213 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,353,000 after purchasing an additional 306,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $389.33 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.95. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.