Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

LMT opened at $389.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

