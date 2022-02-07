Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $79.30 on Monday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

