Loki Market Capitalization Achieves $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,080.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.54 or 0.07176778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00310733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.09 or 0.00764726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011252 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00074512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.07 or 0.00410785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00231479 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars.

