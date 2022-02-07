Lotto Reaches Market Cap of $18.46 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $18.46 million and $3,569.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lotto has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

