LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,090,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC opened at $33.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.