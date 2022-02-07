LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Increased to €900.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €860.00 ($966.29) to €900.00 ($1,011.24) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($853.93) to €820.00 ($921.35) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Erste Group raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.33.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMUY stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $162.84. 93,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,779. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $124.26 and a one year high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.21.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.