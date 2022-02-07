Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) vs. Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Head-To-Head Review

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lyft has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lyft and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 8 21 0 2.72 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $68.59, suggesting a potential upside of 74.48%. Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 147.61%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Lyft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 5.69 -$1.75 billion ($3.71) -10.64 Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.75 -$280,000.00 ($0.02) -104.50

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -43.05% -68.30% -21.76% Research Solutions -2.12% -12.83% -4.09%

Summary

Research Solutions beats Lyft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

