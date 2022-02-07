M/I Homes, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for M/I Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

