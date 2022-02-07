Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 63.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,102,000 after purchasing an additional 133,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.
In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.
