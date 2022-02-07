Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

NYSE:MTB opened at $179.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.50. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.93. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.